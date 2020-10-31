Joe Biden Türkiye için deprem mesajı yayımladı
ABD Demokrat Parti Başkan Adayı Joe Biden, İzmir depremine ilişkin bir mesaj yayımladı.
ABD Demokrat Parti Başkan Adayı Joe Biden, İzmir depremiyle ilgili Twittter'den paylaşımda bulundu.
Konuya dair sosyal medya hesabından açıklama yapan Biden, şu ifadeleri kullandı:
"Jill ve ben bugünkü depremden sonra Yunanistan ve Türkiye halkına dualarımızı gönderiyoruz. Cesur kurtarıcıların başkalarını kurtardığı ve Yunanistan ve Türkiye hükümetlerinin farklılıklarını bir kenara bırakıp birbirlerini destekledikleri için minnettarız."
Jill and I send our prayers to the people of Greece and Turkey following today’s earthquake. We’re grateful for the brave rescuers saving others, and for the governments of Greece and Turkey putting aside their differences to support each other.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020
